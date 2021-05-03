PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
PKO traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 98,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,169. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $27.31.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%.
About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.
