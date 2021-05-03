PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

PKO traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 98,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,169. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $27.31.

Get PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 1,738.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 131,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $4,477,000.

About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.