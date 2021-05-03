Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 8,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $622,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.03.

PXD traded up $4.95 on Monday, reaching $158.78. The stock had a trading volume of 41,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,787. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.48. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $169.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

