Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $14.64 on Monday. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.