Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for OPKO Health in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,999,598.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 10,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

