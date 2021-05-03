Piper Sandler Comments on Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Shares of MMSI opened at $63.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $65.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $732,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

