Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Upgraded at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

NYSE:PBI opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,330,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,036,000 after acquiring an additional 121,438 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,650,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 632,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,542,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 293,000 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,239,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 97,855 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,581,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 210,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.