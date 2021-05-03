PIVX Price Reaches $1.90 on Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, PIVX has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $123.96 million and $1.77 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00003298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

