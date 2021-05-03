Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Down to $33.50

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.50, but opened at $32.75. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 39 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLRX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. On average, analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,316.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $733,600.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

