Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,456 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,572,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,147,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 278,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,525,000 after purchasing an additional 209,586 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Shares of PII opened at $140.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.09 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.44.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $3,318,794.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,258,436.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

