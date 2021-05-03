Polkadot Price Tops $37.20 (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $34.77 billion and approximately $1.78 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for about $37.20 or 0.00064620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.01 or 0.00277971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $683.40 or 0.01187175 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00029156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.46 or 0.00735618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,629.90 or 1.00113012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,070,310,214 coins and its circulating supply is 934,786,099 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.