Poolz Finance Price Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $13.96 or 0.00025160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $22.12 million and $7.01 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00064564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00275936 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $653.45 or 0.01177358 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00029957 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.01 or 0.00733339 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,462.71 or 0.99931022 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

