Popular, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Popular in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s FY2021 earnings at $9.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

BPOP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $73.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22. Popular has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $77.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Popular by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,975,000 after acquiring an additional 738,338 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 3,729.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,080,000 after buying an additional 2,301,216 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Popular by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,296,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,314,000 after buying an additional 310,314 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Popular by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,707,000 after buying an additional 169,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,045,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

