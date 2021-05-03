PRCY Coin (PRCY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $662,349.00

PRCY Coin (CURRENCY:PRCY) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. PRCY Coin has a market cap of $159,594.31 and $662,349.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRCY Coin has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PRCY Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0799 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00064335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.00276754 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $660.15 or 0.01123728 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $424.80 or 0.00723097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,905.27 or 1.00270096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PRCY Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,996,722 coins. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRCY Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRCY Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRCY Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

