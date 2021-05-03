Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $41.44, but opened at $40.37. Prelude Therapeutics shares last traded at $40.85, with a volume of 188 shares trading hands.

Specifically, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $132,755.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,743.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $772,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,493 shares of company stock worth $1,542,386 over the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 574,683 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

