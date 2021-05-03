Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $47.98.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

