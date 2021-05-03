Pretium Resources (PVG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Pretium Resources to post earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$221.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.34 million.

Shares of TSE PVG opened at C$12.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.04. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of C$10.53 and a 1-year high of C$19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Pretium Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

