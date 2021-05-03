Primas (PST) Price Hits $0.0472

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Primas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Primas has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Primas has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $10.17 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.91 or 0.00507000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

