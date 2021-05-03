Primerica (PRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Primerica to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Primerica to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $159.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.76. Primerica has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $163.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.29.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

