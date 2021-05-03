Primerica (PRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Primerica to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Primerica to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $159.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.76. Primerica has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $163.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.29.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Earnings History for Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit