Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,845,000 after purchasing an additional 752,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after buying an additional 651,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,582,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,726,000 after buying an additional 586,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $154.31 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day moving average is $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 3,689 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $498,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 601,523 shares in the company, valued at $81,205,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,906 shares of company stock valued at $7,341,347. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

