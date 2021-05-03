Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 145.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $52.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

