Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $85.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

