Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 543 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 291,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,406.13. 18,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,748. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,181.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,915.40. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,299.00 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,719 shares of company stock valued at $40,000,084. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

