Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,614 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000. Lam Research accounts for about 0.7% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $658,961,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $621.88. 8,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,249. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $604.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.03. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $231.38 and a 1 year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

