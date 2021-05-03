Probity Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,067,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at $2,157,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,778. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

