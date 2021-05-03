Probity Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.14. The company had a trading volume of 34,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,928. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.37.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

