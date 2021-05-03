Probity Advisors Inc. Takes $1.41 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,630 shares of company stock valued at $13,187,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 52,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.11. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.15.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

