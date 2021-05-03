Probity Advisors Inc. Takes $2.33 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.40. 613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,061. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.16 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

