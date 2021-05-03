Project Pai One Day Volume Reaches $13.68 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $97.97 million and $13.68 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,746,000,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,542,909,861 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

