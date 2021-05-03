Proofpoint’s (PFPT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by BTIG Research in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

PFPT has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.47.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $172.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $174.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: Total Return

Analyst Recommendations for Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit