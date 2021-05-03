Proofpoint’s (PFPT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by BTIG Research in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

PFPT has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.47.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $172.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $174.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

