Prudential’s (PRU) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,563.91 ($20.43).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,534.50 ($20.05) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £40.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,543.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,348.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,586 ($20.72).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

