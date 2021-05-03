PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.91.

PTCT opened at $41.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.47 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

