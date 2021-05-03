Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $67.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $56.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

