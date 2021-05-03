Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Pure Storage reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $502.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.49 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.24.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.59. 2,861,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,804,018. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

