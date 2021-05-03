PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to post $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the highest is $1.93 billion. PVH posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $8.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

In other news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 184.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.64. 693,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,590. PVH has a twelve month low of $36.34 and a twelve month high of $117.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

