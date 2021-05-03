PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) Shares Up 0.8%

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 7,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 131,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.