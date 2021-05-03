Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Lowered by Analyst

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $34.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $35.35. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $10.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $11.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $17.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $73.49 EPS.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The firm had revenue of C$8.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.98 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FFH. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$615.00 target price on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$630.00 to C$685.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$662.50.

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$561.58 on Monday. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$319.37 and a 1 year high of C$580.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$14.63 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$552.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$475.76.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total value of C$1,246,989.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,519,094.49.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

