Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZZZ. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.86.

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$34.75 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$11.89 and a 52 week high of C$35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.20 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,939,292.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 22.81%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

