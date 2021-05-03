Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Issued By Wedbush

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Century Communities in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.51 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $73.94 on Monday. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $75.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,638,000 after buying an additional 83,089 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Century Communities by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after buying an additional 128,432 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 493.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 306,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 12.1% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 311,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

