Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Issued By Wedbush

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Pinterest in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.34.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $66.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.25. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.