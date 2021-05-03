Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for UMB Financial Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for UMB Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.94 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $97.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $99.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

In other news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $517,154.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,024.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $123,940.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,597.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,093 shares of company stock worth $2,693,866. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,631,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 220,459 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,185,000 after purchasing an additional 147,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,731 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

