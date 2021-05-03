Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Increased by Analyst

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Connections in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCN. ATB Capital restated a “na” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

WCN opened at C$146.42 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$117.25 and a 1-year high of C$148.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$138.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$133.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.60. The stock has a market cap of C$38.43 billion and a PE ratio of 140.92.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 75.07%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit