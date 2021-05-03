Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Increased by Analyst

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Connections in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCN. ATB Capital restated a “na” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

WCN opened at C$146.42 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$117.25 and a 1-year high of C$148.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$138.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$133.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.60. The stock has a market cap of C$38.43 billion and a PE ratio of 140.92.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 75.07%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

