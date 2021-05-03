Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Altria Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

MO stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 132.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

