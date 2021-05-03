Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Scientific Games Co. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scientific Games in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

SGMS stock opened at $58.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

