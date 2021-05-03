Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Issued By Truist Securiti

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Electronic Arts in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the game software company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Shares of EA opened at $142.08 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

