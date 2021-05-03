QP Wealth Management LLC Buys 560 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

QP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,471 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,120,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,350,000 after purchasing an additional 826,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,552,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.36 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

