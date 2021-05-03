QP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 1.6% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 569,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,741,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,494,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,562,000 after acquiring an additional 26,334 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 302,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 212,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 294,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,484,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $75.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.81. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $104.94.

