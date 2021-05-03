QP Wealth Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC comprises about 3.8% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $19.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Several research firms have commented on GSBD. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

In related news, Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

