QP Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Separately, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $15.04.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

