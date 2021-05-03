Quant Market Capitalization Reaches $491.42 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $40.71 or 0.00071178 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $491.42 million and approximately $7.76 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003112 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

QNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

