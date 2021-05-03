Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) dropped 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.95 and last traded at $56.95. Approximately 1,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 411,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $103,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,483 shares of company stock worth $1,385,718 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

